Lake Cowichan in the wake of flooding that closed roads and saw homes evacuated Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. (Leslie Schofield photo)

State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

Roads closed, evacuations taking place

••• 1 p.m. Update

Cowichan Tribes has declared a local state of emergency in accordance with the CVRD.

Tribes members can call

Derek Thompson, General Manager at 250-732-4962 or Alec Johnnie at 250-252-0095 if they need emergency shelter or other help.

The Siem Le’lum gym is open for members seeking shelter and warmth.

Those needing help evacuating from their flooded homes are asked to call Darin George 250- 510-5767 or Howie George 250-732-3838.

The Pacific Marine Road (Pacific Marine Circle Route) connecting Honeymoon Bay to Port Renfrew is closed.

Highway Rentals (2935 Sprott Rd.) is offering to help residents in protecting their property with sandbags, available free of charge until 4 p.m. today.

Power outages continue to affect communities across the region. Visit https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html for up-to-date information in that regard.

•••10:40 a.m. Update Drive BC reports the the highway between Duncan and Chemainus has re-opened. Please expect delays and continue to drive based on the conditions.

<^>

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has declared a state of emergency and activated a Level 2 emergency operations centre as well as an emergency reception centre for evacuees in response to the intense localized flooding in various spots in the region, despite flood waters having receded as of Saturday morning.

The latest update — as of 9 a.m. Saturday morning is that The Trans Canada Highway remains closed north of Duncan for traffic in both directions. Other current roads closures include Westholme Road, Chemainus Road, Canada Avenue, Mary Street and Tzouhalem Road, according to CVRD spokesperson Kris Schumacher.

North Cowichan staffers are standing by at the traffic circle at the base of Lakes Road in the event a flood wall needs to be installed at that location.

Know before you go. Check the Drive BC website for up-to-date road closure information.

Another update is expected by 11:30 a.m.

READ ALSO: Flooding has closed several roads in Cowichan Valley

The water levels in the Koksilah, Chemainus, and Cowichan Rivers peaked overnight from Friday and into the early morning hours of Saturday. Real-time river level and flows can be monitored by residents at www.wateroffice.ec.gc.ca

An “atmospheric river” brought heavy rains with a station at Effingham Inlet, off the west coast, recording nearly 300mm of rain on Friday.

By Friday evening, Chemainus River was above a 5-year flow and still rising as was Cowichan River.

Around 10 p.m. flooding in areas of Crofton resulted in the evacuation of about 23 people. A BC Transit bus was used to bring 18 residents to the Duncan area to stay with friends and family, and the rest were accommodated in Crofton. According to the Cowichan Valley Regional District, evacuations continued into the early morning and at 3 a.m. the Cowichan Community Centre opened as a group lodging and reception centre for about 28 evacuated residents from North Cowichan and the Halalt First Nation.

Saturday morning CVRD staff were also called to fill their roles at the CVRD’s emergency reception centre at the Cowichan Community Centre as residents from multiple low-lying areas have been evacuated due to the flood.

Residents needing emergency evacuation help should call 911.


Flooding near Somenos Marsh. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

