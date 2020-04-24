On May 2 at 4:30 p.m., the community of Penticton will gather online for a stay-at-home gala that aims to strengthen community. (Campaign CTA Media photo)

Stay-at-home gala in Penticton aims to strengthen community

Online virtual event will feature dinner, inspirational speakers, entertainers, musicians and more

You no longer have to go to out to gather with friends, and soon the community of Penticton will be united through a virtual stay-at-home gala.

On May 2 at 4:30 p.m., the community will gather online for a one-night event that aims to strengthen community.

The first of its kind event will feature all the same elements of an in-person gala; dinner, inspirational speakers, entertainers, musicians and more.

READ MORE: Penticton Peach Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Dress your best and join others in supporting those in the community who have been impacted the most by COVID-19. You’ll even have the option to have dinner delivered to your door.

Throughout the broadcast, emcee Erin Cebula will introduce several local personalities and musicians including Penticton musician Adian Meyes.

Hundreds of other communities around the country are also set to gather for their own gala that night.

Penticton will also join the national broadcast from 5 to 6 p.m., which will feature game-changing speakers like André Picard, Canada’s top health and public policy observer and commentator and music and entertainment from Canadian artists such as Juno Award and Polaris Prize-nominated singer Tanika Charles.

Donations from Penticton’s virtual gathering will be donated to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, which will be directed back to local charities most in need. After purchasing a ticket and receiving a tax receipt, attendees will receive a link to log on to the virtual gala.

Several local businesses have stepped up to support the event; title sponsors Total Restoration and JCI Penticton have welcomed The Hooded Merganser, La Casa Ouzeria and the Pasta Factory who have stepped up with special offers for the night.

To purchase tickets for the event, or to become a sponsor, visit: https://trellis.org/stay-at-home-gala-penticton. For further information contact Harpreet Sidhu at 250-486-1712.

READ MORE: The future of film production in the Okanagan amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

Most Read