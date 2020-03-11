Zeena Dotiwalla cleans dumbbells at Yogaspace in Toronto on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Many exercise buffs are feeling torn between the desire stay active and concerns about contracting the novel coronavirus at the gym.Several Canadian fitness centres have been assuring clients that they’re beefing up their hygeine protocols in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Stay fit, not sick: Experts encourages gym-goers to flex their cleanliness

Dr. Susy Hota says the evidence suggests the virus doesn’t spread through sweat

Many exercise buffs are feeling torn between the desire stay active and concerns about contracting the novel coronavirus at the gym.

Several Canadian fitness centres have been assuring clients that they’re beefing up their hygiene protocols in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The medical director of infection prevention and control at University Health Network says gym-goers should be able to keep up their workout regimens so long as they take sensible precautions.

ALSO READ: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Dr. Susy Hota says the evidence suggests the virus doesn’t spread through sweat, but the hazards of coming into contact with contaminated surfaces still apply.

Hota encourages exercisers to be rigorous about disinfecting equipment before and after use, and avoid sharing gear, towels and personal-care products.

She also urged people who feel sick to skip their workout so they can focus on recuperating and prevent their fellow fitness enthusiasts from getting infected.

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusHealth

