The famous Ladysmith rhododendron “Lady Cynthia” before it was damaged by a wind storm in December. (Facebook/Marcy Horswill).

Still hope for famous Ladysmith rhododendron after wind storm

Shrub ‘Lady Cynthia’ badly damaged during December wind storm

It took over 100 years to grow and only one wind storm to damage.

A towering rhododendron stood for more than a century in Ladysmith until a December wind storm blew through the community, knocking out power and destroying two of the shrub’s three main branches.

The plant – famous to visitors and locals – is known lovingly as “Lady Cynthia.” Its mass of thick leaves in fall and winter transform to fuchsia blooms come spring.

The shrub was so big (more than 40 feet in width and height) that it could be seen from the Ladysmith waterfront.

‘Lady Cynthia’ can be saved, say experts. But it will be a long time before the shrub is back to its former glory as a Ladysmith landmark. (Submitted/Peter Richmond)

Peter Richmond, the owner of the property where Lady Cynthia lives, only got to enjoy the full magnitude of the famous shrub for a year.

The wind storm was a “sad event,” he said.

“When it was in bloom it was a stunning spectacle to see,” he added. “It was a nice tree to stand under.”

Richmond said numerous horticulturalists and members of rhododendron societies have visited his property to see what can be saved of the historic shrub.

They say it should live, he said. “We have to cut all the weight off of it, it’ll need to be trimmed back significantly.”

Camosun College horticulture instructor Dale Toronitz said rhododendrons are hardy but don’t tolerate extreme wind exposure well.

“[Wind] can be an issue when they get really large and old and have a bigger canopy and catch more wind,” he said. “That was an unusual wind and it could have been the direction of it. You can’t really guard too much against the wind with [rhododendrons].”

Toronitz agreed the owners can save the ancient shrub by trimming it back to the remaining stumps.

They could also grow new “rhodies” by weighting branches into the soil.

“Put mulch or soil over top and they will root in one or two years.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow Nina on Twitter

Previous story
Kamloops police search for alleged 7-11 robber
Next story
Marsupial mystery: Injured ‘sugar glider’ left at B.C. animal rescue centre

Just Posted

Guilty plea expected from former Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band chief charged with sexual assault

Felix Arnouse was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

Limited opening at library on Thursday, Jan. 10

Salmon Arm branch to fully reopen next Monday, Jan. 14 following renovations.

Use of street drugs compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

Splatsin members rally in support of anti-pipeline camp

Rallies are planned across Canada, U.S. Tuesday

Man spends cold night in Shuswap’s Blue Lake snowmobile area

RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue, Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club find missing Albertan east of Sicamous

Video: Shuswap school bus driver takes one last ride to end 38-year career

Kathy Keam took one last trip from Sicamous out past Malakwa to say goodbye to a rewarding career

Marsupial mystery: Injured ‘sugar glider’ left at B.C. animal rescue centre

Exotic animal will lose tail, but people already want to give her a home

Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky has more than 500 service stations, travel centres, cardlock operations and more in Canada

Kamloops police search for alleged 7-11 robber

The man allegedly did not have a weapon when he robbed the store

Celebrated B.C. sports writer Jim Taylor dies

Longtime columnist and author was 82

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Most First Nations in northern B.C. support LNG pipeline, group says

First Nations LNG Alliance says at least 20 First Nations have signed agreements with LNG Canada

Campaign to ban smoking in B.C. apartments bound for legislature

Online petition nears 14,000 while ‘paper-based’ version required by province tops 700

Salmon Arm Silverbacks win first home and away games of 2019

Perfect streak against Vernon Vipers to be tested this weekend

Most Read