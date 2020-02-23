(The Canadian Press)

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

No new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been identified in B.C. this weekend, leaving the number at six in the province so far.

The B.C. health ministry confirmed that number to Black Press Media Sunday after reports of an infected passenger aboard a Air Canada flight from Montreal to Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 14.

Ministry spokesperson Chris Shewchuk said the province wasn’t publicly confirming which flights the latest patient, a woman in her 30s, had taken to B.C. She is currently in the Fraser Health region.

However, Shewchuk said the reports of the passenger aboard the Air Canada flight were connected to that sixth coronavirus patient, whose trip to Canada had started in Iran.

“We have contacted all of the people who were seated in proximity to that person and let them know,” Shewchuk said.

Air Canada has not yet returned a request for comment. The Vancouver International Airport declined to comment.

READ MORE: Woman in Fraser Health region confirmed as sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

READ MORE: Fraser Health warns some schools of possible COVID-19 exposure

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Just Posted

Home loss ends season for Sicamous Eagles

A defeat at the hands of the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Feb. 22 was the Eagles’ last outing.

PHOTOS: PeeWee Silverbacks finish season with 22 game win streak

The team has gone undefeated since November last year

Word on the street: What is your favourite pie-related memory?

With the 24th-annual Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest taking place… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Shuswap pie baking contest draws hungry eyes at the Mall at Piccadilly

The contest is in its 24th year

Fiery collision involving truck closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Drivers should expect major delays and congestion; estimated time of re-opening is 2 p.m.

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Column: Parking lot hit and runs and a lack of accountability

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

Kelowna Firefighters douse suspicious hedge fire

A 30’ section of cedar hedge burned prompting an RCMP investigation.

Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

An 18-year-old woman is in police custody facing a manslughter charge.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

Most Read