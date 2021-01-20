Canada Post had remove a lot of letter boxes around Penticton after they were vandalized. This letter box at the United Church on Main St. remains unscathed. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Street mailbox vandals strike Penticton drop boxes

Canada Post had to remove a bunch of the vandalized units

Several Canada Post drop boxes have gone missing in Penticton.

Canada Post experienced an unprecedented amount of vandalism to their drop boxes throughout Penticton. Community boxes have not experienced the same amount of vandalism, Canada Post said.

“We can confirm there were multiple incidents of vandalism to street letter boxes in Penticton during the month of December and early January,” said Valérie Chartrand. “The affected letter boxes are being removed and will be replaced as soon as possible.”

“The RCMP is investigating and our Postal Inspectors are working in collaboration with them. We take these matters and the security of the mail very seriously.”

Canada Post encourages anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to immediately inform the authorities and Canada Post Customer Service at 1-866-607-6301.

The drop box at Eckhardt Ave West near Young St. was removed a while ago. Some boxes were removed in December before gift cards and Christmas cards were dropped there. Duncan and Columbia had an out of service tag on that drop box, said one resident.

Letters can still be mailed at the post office on Industrial Ave., Shoppers Drug Mart and London Drugs. UPS on Martin St. also has a drop box.

Last week, Penticton RCMP laid charges against a 38-year-old man in connection to mail theft. The week-long intensive investigation led police to the accused’s home where they found a lot of stolen mail.

“Our officers have been actively working to solve recent mail thefts and break-ins to community mailboxes,” said Const. James Grandy. “This arrest will hopefully have a direct impact, and help prevent these kinds of thefts from re-occurring.”

READ MORE: Mail thief arrested in Penticton

READ MORE: Ten bus shelters vandalized around town

