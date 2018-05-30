Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

The Salmon Arm Fire Department has responded to a structure fire at approximately 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 97B and 10th Avenue SE.

Heavy black smoke is emanating from the structure, which is reported to be a barn, and a power line is down in the area.

Highway 97B has been closed at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Fire crews are working on getting traffic moving, and it appears vehicles are moving northbound on the highway but not southbound.

A reporter has been sent to the scene and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.