Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

The Salmon Arm Fire Department has responded to a structure fire at approximately 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 97B and 10th Avenue SE.

Heavy black smoke is emanating from the structure, which is reported to be a barn, and a power line is down in the area.

Highway 97B has been closed at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Fire crews are working on getting traffic moving, and it appears vehicles are moving northbound on the highway but not southbound.

A reporter has been sent to the scene and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Salmon Arm Fire Department are responding to a structure fire near the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and Highway 97B in Salmon Arm.

Previous story
Four options to be offered for B.C. voting referendum
Next story
Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Just Posted

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

This year’s flooding doesn’t rival 1948

Being tormented by mosquitoes stands out for Shuswap resident

Flooding doesn’t worry resident

First Nations elder not worried about weather changes

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

RCMP search for missing Vernon man

He was last seen in the Dilworth area

Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Tuesday

25th annual North Okanagan Athlete and Team of the Year

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

Most Read