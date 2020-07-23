Struggling South Okanagan real estate market rebounds in June

New report by real estate board shows rebound of local housing market in June 2020

Sales of residential homes in the South Okanagan decreased by 24 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, however, sales are on the rise again.

A new report by the South Okanagan Real Estate Board highlights this positive housing market growth, which occurred in the month of June.

In total there were 407 residential transactions in the second quarter of 2020, equaling a 24 per cent decline compared to 2019. Townhome sales decreased by 51 per cent while the sale of single-family homes dropped by 26 per cent during that period.

Sales rebound in June

However, the real estate board saw a rebound of sales in June, with 213 residential sales, a 27 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic approaching four months, most businesses have reopened and economic activity is on the rise. The South Okanagan tourism industry is rebounding as travellers look for safer holiday alternatives,” reads the report by the real estate board.

This influx of visitors, the board explained, is giving households the confidence to move ahead with their real estate decisions.

Limited inventory, prices increase

The South Okanagan region is, however, experiencing a limited inventory of homes for sale. There were 585 single-family homes for sale in the region in June 2020, a two per cent decline compared to May, and a 28 per cent increase compared to 2019.

Just 15 single-family homes have been delivered to the market so far this year, and 102 remain under construction.

Average home prices have increased by 15 per cent since second quarter in 2019. The average selling price for a single-family home in this region during the second quarter this year was $622,451. Townhouses and apartments increased in price by four per cent.

Prices by region

Summerland topped the charts with the highest average single-family home sale price, at $857,754, a 10 per cent increase since 2019. The Kaleden/Okanagan Falls region was close behind at $841,600, a 67 per cent increase since last year.

Naramata was third with the average single-family home selling for $777,500.

Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos and Penticton all average within the 500 to 600-thousand-dollar range.

Housing prices are lowest in Princeton, with the average single-family home selling for $365,393, an 18 per cent increase since last year.

Osoyoos was the only market in the South Okanagan where homes decreased in value, by 18 per cent.

(Story continues below)

Economic overview and housing market analysis. [South Okanagan Real Estate Board]

Outlook for the future

Rising home prices and changes to public policies in terms of loans (higher minimum qualified credit score), the board explained, has led to dampened affordability in the South Okanagan.

In addition to a higher minimum qualified credit score, changes to Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation’s policies include a minimum $133,154 household income to qualify for an insured mortgage in this region, compared to $106,199 pre-COVID-19.

The board predicts that the pandemic will likely accelerate the trend of families moving away from highly dense and costly jurisdictions, such as the Lower Mainland.

Buyers who were expecting severe declines in princes due to the pandemic will likely ‘pull the trigger’ on a purchase as market declines failed to materialize, explained the board. Additionally, interest rates near historical lows, they predict will help re-activate the market going forward.

“While there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic, there remains a considerable amount of uncertainty going forward,” said the board. “Household incomes have held up reasonably well as governments have injected billions into the economy and financial institutions have allowed for payment deferrals, yet, these stimuli are expected to be temporary.”

The board predicts that a potential second wave of COVID-19 could impact the pace of the market’s recovery, and further weaken the housing market. \

READ MORE: Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

READ MORE: Snapshot: Seven-year-old boy recognized for rescue on Shuswap Lake

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit
Next story
Review of mass shooting in Nova Scotia to be conducted by three-person panel

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey put return to play plan in motion

Hockey will look different to start with but skates will be back on the ice September 1

Grants support Salmon Arm heritage village and museum through summer closure

Numerous recently completed projects await public at RJ Haney come reopening

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Longtime resident loon at Gardom Lake found dead from lead poison

Toxicology test shows fishing tackle responsible for death

Volunteer to monitor for invasive mussels and clams in the Okanagan

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society has launched the initiative

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Caravan postpones summer show as Okanagan theatre takes a loss

Curtain remains closed and fundraiser campaign started to help local farm theatre

Struggling South Okanagan real estate market rebounds in June

New report by real estate board shows rebound of local housing market in June 2020

Princeton man who stole money from firefighters now accused of not paying it back

A man who was sentenced to community service, in 2019, after robbing… Continue reading

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

Most Read