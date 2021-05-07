Subdivision, rezoning of large lot near Sicamous’ downtown going to public hearing

An application for the proposed subdivision and related zoning and Official Community Plan amendments proposed for 222 Temple St. will go to public hearing. (District of Sicamous graphic)

A application to subdivide a large, undeveloped lot near downtown Sicamous for the purpose of constructing a single-family dwelling will go to a public hearing.

At its April 28 meeting, district council gave first and second reading to proposed Official Community Plan (OCP) and zoning amendments for the 1.15 hectare (2.84 acre) property at 222 Temple St.

The applicant and property owner, Howard Yakimishin, wants to subdivide the property into two lots, with a smaller lot (approximately .2 hectares/half an acre) on the east end of the property to be used for a future residence.

The application requests a redesignation and rezoning of the eastern portion from Residential Medium Density (R5) to Residential Low Density (Single and Two Family Residential R1 and R2).

Read more: Sicamous council approves development of 35 unit mobile home park

Read more: Sicamous council supports development permit for food truck on district property

Staff explain in a report to council that the R5 zoning would allow 20 units per .4 hectare (one acre) and a minimum parcel size of 700 square metres. The proposal would result in the loss of up to 10 residential units and, with that, a loss of development cost charges and taxation revenue.

Coun. Jeff Mallmes asked it be confirmed come the public hearing that the smaller lot is no bigger than .45 hectares.

“That doesn’t sound like a lot but we’re downzoning – the OCP calls for R5,” said Mallmes, concerned with a loss of land suitable for affordable housing. “It’s OK if he wants to build his lot…but we need some affordable housing and the R5 would give us the affordable housing and in the town centre – it would be a great thing.”

Coun. Gord Bushell noted Yakimishin has invested in the community and the property in question “hasn’t had anything on it forever other than one home.”

lachlan@saobserver.net

RezoningSicamous