Next of kin has been notified

Kelowna RCMP are searched a vehicle located on the trail at the Glenmore Dog Park. (Brittany Webster - Cap News Photo)

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed the death at Glenmore Dog Park is not suspicious.

Police responded Sunday (Oct. 30) morning to a sudden death at the park.

Family has been notified.

B.C. Coroner Service has taken over the case.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP find body in vehicle at Glenmore Dog Park

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathKelowna