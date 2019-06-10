CONCERT PERFORMERS Harlequin, along with Nick Gilder and Sweeney Todd and the Carleen Roth Band performed in Summerland on Saturday, June 1 at the Summerland Action Festival concert. Only 279 tickets were sold to this concert. (Photo submitted)

Summerland Action Festival concert lost money

Organizers needed around 1,000 ticket sales, but only sold 279

A paid concert, held on the Saturday of the Summerland Action Festival, lost money for the organization.

Pat Bell, chair of the Summerland Action Festival Society, said the Saturday concert featuring Harlequin, Nick Gilder and Sweeney Todd and the Carleen Roth Band was poorly attended.

Only 279 tickets were sold, but organizers needed close to 1,000 to break even.

READ ALSO: Changes planned for Summerland Action Festival

READ ALSO: Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

The concert was held at the Summerland Arena. Ticket prices ranged from $25 and $40 in the stands, $50 on the floor and $65 for VIP tickets including a meet and greet.

“We were hoping the bands were going to attract people, but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” he said.

He added that the cost of the concert was between $35,000 and $40,000.

The bands alone had a price tag of $20,000, and the related costs including production and lighting, added more than $15,000.

The concert was held as a replacement to the Action Festival Dance, which had been a Saturday evening mainstay for many years.

Bell said attendance at the dance had been dwindling over the years and the concert was seen as a way to draw more people.

He said concert details, including the ticket prices, were planned after consultation with the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

“They thought 1,200 people would be possible,” Bell said.

While the concert has been a financial hit for the Summerland Action Festival committee, Bell said the committee will be able to cope with the loss.

He added that in the coming weeks, the committee will meet to consider the most recent festival and begin planning for the 2020 event.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm teen takes enthusiastic action on climate change
Next story
Mix of sun and clouds in Shuswap-Okanagan-Similkameen

Just Posted

Luminary Walk provides solace in absence of Salmon Arm Relay for Life

Candles lit, tears shed both by survivors and by those who have lost loved ones

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Knife-wielding woman robs store in Salmon Arm

Police make an arrest shortly after the June 6 robbery

Shuswap entrepreneurs tap into mobile craft beer niche

A husband and wife duo have converted a Ford pick-up into a mobile bar

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White

Kelowna conservation officers search for bear that stepped on trap, spotted 10 km west of ski resort

Summerland Action Festival concert lost money

Organizers needed around 1,000 ticket sales, but only sold 279

Vehicle wheels tampered with again in Central Okanagan

Another West Kelowna resident reported their vehicle had been tampered with overnight

Okanagan mom and daughter face animal cruelty charges

Rally at Vernon Courthouse protesting pair from owning animals

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Most Read