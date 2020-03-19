The Summerland Action Festival, which includes a parade, concerts, sports events and more, is scheduled for early June. Whether the festival will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic remains to be seen. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland Action Festival future uncertain

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions may affect events in early June

Summerland’s Action Festival, a celebration of sport in the community since 1982, is scheduled for early June, but there are questions of whether it will be able to proceed.

At present, gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, scheduled for June 5 to 7, draws thousands of people each year. It includes the 5.4-kilometre and 10-kilometre distances of the Giant’s Head Run, a 72-team slo-pitch tournament, a parade and plenty of concerts and activities in Memorial Park.

“At this point, we are still forging ahead,” said Pat Bell, chair of the Action Festival committee. “We’ll be monitoring everything to determine if it will be going ahead.”

Bell said he does not know if the restrictions surrounding gatherings will be lifted by the time the festival is scheduled.

If the limits are still in place, the committee would discuss whether to postpone the event or cancel it entirely.

“Safety is more important than anything else,” he said. “We’ll look at all of the options.”

