Summerland Action Festival to return in early June

Three-day festival will have most past events, except for parade and dance

The Summerland Action Festival was last held in 2019. The three-day festival will return June 3 to 5 in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)

After two years of cancellations because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Summerland Action Festival will go ahead in early June, 2022.

Pat Bell, chair of the Action Festival committee, said the festival will be held June 3 to 5 in Summerland and will include most of the events and attractions of previous years.

The event has traditionally been one of the largest events in the community and organizers estimate it brings in more than 16,000 people over the three-day festival.

A fireworks show will be held on the evening of June 3, as was done in previous years.

During the rest of the weekend, the ball tournament and Giant’s Head Run will be back, as will the Family Fun Zone and entertainment Memorial Park in downtown Summerland.

“Memorial Park is going to look like a regular Action Festival,” Bell said. He added that the park configuration will be changed for this year’s event, but the assortment of vendors will be similar to previous years.

However, two past attractions will not be included. The Action Festival Parade, normally held on the Saturday morning of the festival has been cancelled, and the Action Festival Dance, held on Saturday evening, will not proceed.

Instead of the parade, a talent competition will be held from the stage in Memorial Park. The Summerland’s Got Talent competition will begin on Saturday, June 4 and will continue throughout the day and on the following day. Those interested in registering are asked to visit the Action Festival website at summerlandactionfestival.ca/ or email Bell at pat@belljacoe.com.

While the dance will not go ahead, Bell said the beverage gardens will be expanded until 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

During the festival, entertainment including an Eagles tribute band, members of Canadian bands Prism, Headpins and Stonebolt and the Paul Rodgers Band will perform. The Paul Rodgers Band may also feature a special artist, Bell said.

The Action Festival was formed in 1982 and had become a popular weekend festival since that time. It continued on the first weekend of June each year until 2019.

