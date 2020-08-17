Summerland Baptist Church will serve as one of the locations for the University of Summerland. Three Summerland churches will open their doors to provide a study space for university students this fall as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland churches open doors to provide study spaces

Spaces will be available four days a week for up to 30 university students

Three Summerland churches will offer spaces for students as the University of Summerland assists post-secondary students this fall.

“We offer no degrees and we have no professors,” said Raja Gupta, a high school teacher who has been working to coordinate the program.

Gupta approached churches in town, asking for space where university students could study if they are not able to return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the students will need tables, chairs, a washroom and wireless internet.

The Summerland Baptist Church, Summerland Alliance Church and Julia Street Community Church responded. Two other churches were interested, but were unable to meet the needs of the program.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: B.C. universities opt out of in-person spring graduation ceremonies

READ ALSO: Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

Luke Johnson of Summerland Baptist Church said the program is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 and will continue until the end of the year.

If the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing after that point, the churches involved will revisit the program then.

Calum Bird, a university student involved with the program, said the study space is important since most universities in Canada are offering their courses virtually this year as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s a way to have some social interaction while studying,” he said. “It’s a collaborative study space for students.”

The Latin slogan on the website reads “studere nobiscum,” or “study with,” emphasizing the goal of the shared space.

At present, 13 university students have registered for the program. Additional spaces are still available.

While details are still being worked out, Gupta said there are spaces available four days a week, for up to 30 students, with study spaces being rotated among the churches.

He added that the participants must register in advance for the study space. To register, visit the program’s website at universityofsummerland.ca.

There are no registration fees.

Those who participate in the program must sign in each time they attend, following the province’s contact tracing protocols. They must also bring all required materials, any food and drink and their own masks.

Those with questions about the program are asked to email universityofsummerland@gmail.com.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Students

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh calls for ‘systemic change’ for policing during Vancouver Island visit
Next story
Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

Just Posted

Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

RCMP seeking witnesses of Aug. 16 assault in Blind Bay believed to have occurred near car wash

Flag fundraiser to support efforts of Salmon Arm Rotary Club

Club will display large Canadian flag in front yards for donation

Wildfire burning near Craigellachie

Blaze estimated at four hectares, BC Wildfire Service personnel on site

Out of quarantine: Salmon Arm residents back in Canada compare COVID-19 response

Travellers find pushback on mask use not as prevalent overseas as at home

UPDATED: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP say missing Ontario woman found safe

Shelly Altman, 63, had last been seen near Falkland on Friday, Aug. 14

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Workplace design: Who do you really want to be?

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

The new safety protocol is effective as of Monday, Aug. 17

Summerland churches open doors to provide study spaces

Spaces will be available four days a week for up to 30 university students

Shuswap history in pictures: Day’s catch

A day’s fishing at Shuswap Falls.

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Most Read