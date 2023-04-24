Many of the pilings at the pier on Lakeshore Drive in Summerland are now considered unsafe. The municipality and the Rotary Club are working to replace the pier. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Many of the pilings at the pier on Lakeshore Drive in Summerland are now considered unsafe. The municipality and the Rotary Club are working to replace the pier. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland council and Rotary Club to work on pier replacement

Iconic pier has been a landmark at Summerland’s lakeshore

The municipality of Summerland and the Rotary Club will work together on replacing the Kiwanis Pier at Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach.

At the Summerland council meeting on April 24, council voted to accept the Rotary Club’s offer to engage the community and coordinate fundraising efforts for the replacement of the pier.

Municipal staff will work with the Rotary Club to support the fundraising efforts.

READ ALSO: Summerland council commits to funding pier replacement

READ ALSO: Summerland Rotary proposes community involvement to replace pier

In early April, a delegation from the Rotary Club of Summerland approached council to present their goal for replacing the pier.

This agreement follows a decision by Summerland council to provide a portion of the money it received from the Growing Communities Fund to rebuilding the pier.

Council earmarked $300,000 of the $4.533 million Growing Communities Fund money for the pier. This $300,000 is in addition to the $200,000 earlier set aside for the removal of the existing pier.

The pier, which opened in 1999, has been a waterfront landmark in Summerland. However, a structural report presented to the municipality in December, 2022 said the pier was no longer safe and could not be repaired.

The cost of replacing the pier has been estimated at up to $1 million. Summerland council applied for $1 million in a B.C. tourism grant, but the grant was denied.

The pier is on the same spot and follows the same design as the Canadian Pacific Wharf. That wharf, constructed in 1910, was an important transportation link in Summerland. The wharf was showing its age in the 1970s and was eventually torn down.

The existing pier was constructed by the Summerland Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club of Summerland, with the help of donations from the community.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraisingMunicipal GovernmentRecreationSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Passenger rights overhaul draws criticism from both sides — airlines and advocates
Next story
‘Disturbing situation’ leads to man in hospital after balcony fall in Kelowna

Just Posted

Survey work on a steep creek in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District was conducted by BGC Engineering Inc. in 2021 as part of a Fraser Basin Council study of 13-flood hazard areas and two creeks in the watershed. (BGC Engineering image)
$8.9M investment will help Shuswap communities be better prepared for flooding

Essie’s Place in Salmon Arm is doing a survey of parents and siblings of LGBTIQ2SA+ children to see how the organization can best support them better. A pop-up event is being held in Salmon Arm on April 27 where people are welcome to come and fill out a survey. (Black Press file photo)
Shuswap survey underway on quality of life of parents, siblings of LGBTQ children

PSAC workers and supporters picket in front of President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier's office in Ottawa on Friday, April 21, 2023. One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day, as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to delay access to ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Letter: Little sympathy for government employees on strike demanding right to work from home

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has yet to determine how it will use a $3.8 million Growing Communities Fund grant. (File photo)
Columbia-Shuswap fire training/operations centre a possibility for $3.8M grant