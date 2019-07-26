Summerland council writes letter of support for food bank

Letter needed in application for gaming grant funding

Summerland’s municipal council will write a letter of support for the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre to assist in a grant funding application.

The letter is needed as the food bank is applying to the Community Gaming Grant once again this year.

READ ALSO: Summerland Kinsmen provide support to food bank

READ ALSO: Unisus students raise money for Summerland Food Bank

“The letters of support offered by our community partners serve to provide the Community Gaming Grants Branch with an illustration of the value the Food Bank and Resource Centre adds to Summerland,” said Hal Roberts, resource coordinator for the facility.

Each year, the municipality provides funding to the food bank and resource centre to assist in its operations.

The facility also receives funding from other sources, including the gaming grant.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Just Posted

Lobbyist says Salmon Arm unwelcoming to truckers

Drivers seek a place where they can stop and grab a bite to eat

Discovery under floorboards at Carlin Hall prompts emergency funding

CSRD grants $6,000 to help repair foundation wall

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny throughout the day with risk of thunderstorms tonight

Your weather forecast for Friday, July 26th, 2019.

Illegal discharge of fireworks in Sicamous could net $500 fine

Fire Chief Brett Ogino said he anticipates full compliance once fines are in place.

Armstrong plant stops bagging heater pellets, retailers search for alternatives

Pinnacle Renewable Energy still selling pellets by the ton but won’t make 40 lb. bags

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Shuswap woman brings ’50s flare to pin-up beauty pageant

Breanna O’Brien competed in pageant at Vernon classic car show

Summerland council writes letter of support for food bank

Letter needed in application for gaming grant funding

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Wildfire near Keremeos grows to 60 hectares

Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos was closed early Friday morning due to fire.

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny throughout the day with risk of thunderstorms tonight

Your weather forecast for Friday, July 26th, 2019.

‘Safety’ in numbers for homeless on improvised Okanagan campsite

Increasing numbers of homeless are spending their nights on Main Street, city-owned property

Most Read