Summerland has moved to Stage 2 watering restrictions, effective June 29. (File photo)

Summerland goes to Stage 2 watering restrictions

Residents urged to cut water consumption by 30 per cent to avoid a water treatment plant shutdown

The municipality of Summerland has entered Stage 2 water restrictions as of Tuesday, June 29.

The extreme heat and the demands on the Summerland Water Treatment Plant led to the decision to implement the restrictions.

Residents are urged to cut their water consumption by 30 per cent to avoid a water treatment plant shutdown and a lengthy boil water notice.

The restrictions are not due to a lack of water in the municipality’s watershed.

Under the Stage 2 restrictions, residents may use their sprinklers to water trees, shrubs and lawns before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday only.

A micro-irrigation, drip irrigation or a hose with a shut-foo nozzle to water trees shrubs or vegetables may be used at any time.

Even-numbered addresses with underground irrigation systems may irrigate between midnight and 6 a.m. on Sundays and Thursdays, while odd-numbered addresses with underground irrigation systems may irrigate between midnight and 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Water restriction information can be found on the District’s website at https://www.summerland.ca/city- services/water/water-restrictions.

As a reminder for general emergency preparedness, residents may also wish to include a personal emergency drinking water supply as part of their emergency preparedness kits.

Generally, it is recommended to have a minimum of two litres per person per day for drinking, plus water for cooking, cleaning, and pets as part of an emergency preparedness kit.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation and will post updates on the municipality’s website and Facebook page.

