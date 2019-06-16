BIG MONEY Carey Bornn, executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, holds up the final $200,000 cheque from the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary. The auxiliary had raised $1 million for the equipment campaign at the new Penticton Regional Hospital tower expansion project. At right is Vivian Beattie, chair of the auxiliary. (Photo submitted)

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary completes hospital donation pledge early

$1M contribution to medical equipment campaign completed half a year earlier than expected

The Summerland Health Care Auxiliary has completed is $1 million fundraising campaign for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s equipment campaign.

The auxiliary had pledged to raise $1 million for the campaign over a five-year period.

READ ALSO: Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

READ ALSO: Summerland Health Care Auxiliary raises funds for X-ray equipment

“We looked at what we had done over the last five years and decided we could do this,” Wess Campbell, then the president of the auxiliary, said at the time. “We have great support from this community.”

The final cheque for $200,000 was presented earlier this month, six months ahead of schedule.

Vivian Beattie, chair of the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary, said the organization has now started rising money for its next project.

The auxiliary has pledged to raise between $750,000 and $800,000 for a new X-ray machine for the Summerland Health Centre and to renovate the existing X-ray room at the centre.

