Roch Fortin of Maple Roch in Summerland shows a bottle of maple syrup which contains some gold. The maple syrup business in Summerland will reopen on June 20. Earlier, the business had closed its doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland maple syrup store to reopen

Maple Roch will hold a reopening celebration on June 20

Maple Roch, a maple syrup business in Summerland, is planning to hold its grand reopening on June 20.

“It’s going to be a brilliant decor. We did seize the opportunity during this pandemic to refurbish and create a Canadian maple atmosphere inside our store,” said owner Roch Fortin.

“The protocol we have put into place allows for people to be able sit on our deck, enjoy an ice cream, relax and socialize again.”

READ ALSO: Maple syrup from Summerland contains gold

READ ALSO: Syrup commercially produced from Summerland maple trees

The business will be following guidelines set out by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety and WorkSafeBC. These include:

• A maximum of five customers will be in the store at a time.

• Proper cleaning liquids or disinfectant wipes will be used on hard surfaces as well as to disinfect high-touch electronic devices such as touch screens and pin pads.

• Hand sanitizers will be provided at the entrance, exit, service counter, and any other customer touch points.

Samples will be in sealed containers.

“We want our customers to know that we will make every effort and ensure they feel confident and comfortable about entering our store. Their health and safety is our main priority as is for our employees,” Fortin said.

Provincial health authorities are limiting gatherings to 50 people, so, as part of the celebrations, the first 49 customers who come that day will receive a free ice cream, with one free topping of their choice.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic
Next story
Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip champagne with $100,000

Just Posted

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Large police convoy on Highway 1 just training exercise say RCMP

Facebook was a flurry with speculation

UPDATE: Coldstream man reunited with stolen custom boat

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

RCMP locate missing Salmon Arm woman

Woman last seen June 12th found safe and sound

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Summerland maple syrup store to reopen

Maple Roch will hold a reopening celebration on June 20

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Lake Country teacher’s transfer

George Elliot teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Most Read