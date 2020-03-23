Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

Initial message on March 23 reinforced importance of social distancing, self-isolation

Summerland mayor Toni Boot has started a daily series of messages which will be posted on the municipality’s Facebook page.

The first message, posted on March 23, is a call to Summerland residents to follow the province’s directives in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The directives from the B.C. Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, are not recommendations. They are the law,” Boot said.

Those who have returned from outside of Canada must self-isolate for 14 days and must monitor themselves for symptoms.

During this self-isolation period, they must not leave the home. Someone else must purchase groceries, pick up medications and walk the dog.

“Do not have physical contact with anyone, nor open your door to anyone,” she said.

Those who are feeling well and have not returned from outside the country must practice social distancing, keeping two metres away from everyone.

Businesses not providing essential services must not be open to the public unless they have changed their operations to ensure social distancing is being followed.

Boot said the daily messages started because of her concern that Summerland residents need to follow social distancing rules

By following the rules now, the community, the province and the country may be able to avoid a full lockdown, which has been implemented in other areas.

She added that the messages are a way to help provide leadership and provide the necessary messages during the pandemic.

“It’s critically important to take a coordinated effort,” she said.

Coronavirus

