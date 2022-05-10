On May 10, a Summerland mural with a Truth and Reconciliation message was defaced by vandals. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

On May 10, a Summerland mural with a Truth and Reconciliation message was defaced by vandals. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland reconciliation mural vandalized

Mural at Summerland Secondary School had a Truth and Reconciliation message

Vandals have defaced a Summerland mural with a reconciliation theme.

The vandalism was noticed on Tuesday, May 10 in the late afternoon, and people on the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook page were voicing their disgust with the action.

The mural was created on the wall of the tennis courts at Summerland Secondary School in the fall of 2021.

READ ALSO: Summerland mural has truth and reconciliation theme

The mural has the words “Every Child Matters” in English, French, Cree and Syilx. In addition, it contains hundreds of hand prints from students at the school and members of the community.

The mural was created around the time of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, 2021.

The vandalism took the form of bright pink paint through the word “Child” as well as through words and symbols elsewhere on the mural.

Grade 12 students Emilia Tolnai, Madeline Carlson and Kira Nilson created the mural, with assistance from the high school’s leadership class.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SummerlandTruth and Reconciliation

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Man who killed his mother with an axe in Gibsons found not criminally responsible

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Sockeyes Swim Club will be hosting a swim meet in June and has received Salmon Arm council’s approval to allow RV campers near the pool. (Brad Calkins photo)
Smooth waters ahead for RV campers at Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim meet

Award-winning Shuswap author Gail Anderson-Dargatz reads from her latest novel, The Almost Wife, at this years Word on the Lake Shuswap Writers’ Festival, hosted by the Shuswap Association of Writers at Sorrento Centre, April 30 to May 1, 2022. (Barb Brouwer photo)
‘Nothing short of a celebration’: Writers grateful for opportunity to gather in the Shuswap

The Fashion for Famine fundraising fashion show is returning to Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan Campus on Wednesday, May 25 after a two-year pandemic break. Clothing featured will be from Shuswap businesses. (File photo)
Students in Salmon Arm to rock the runway for Fashion for Famine fundraiser

Managing fires in rail cars and other accident scenes will be one of the training workshops available to BC Fire Training Officers at the upcoming convention in Salmon Arm. (BCFTOA photo.)
Firefighters flock to Salmon Arm for six-day training convention