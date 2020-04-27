Summerland’s municipal council has further extended the deadline to pay this year’s property taxes. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland tax deadline extended to Sept. 30

Council chooses to further extend property tax timeline as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland’s municipal council has further extended the deadline for property tax payments.

The decision, at a special meeting of council on April 24, extended the deadline from Sept. 4 to Sept. 30.

In addition, the penalty for late payments will begin on Oct. 1.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s property tax deadline extended

READ ALSO: Summerland taxes expected to rise by 4.0%

“This change will provide further relief for those in the community that need additional time for property tax payments”, said Summerland mayor Toni Boot. “As changes come down from the provincial government, the district will continue to adapt and provide flexibility where we can to support the needs of our residents.”

The changes came after the municipality received information from the province that provided increased flexibility for municipalities to assist residents with the payment of property taxes.

Earlier, on April 17, Summerland council had extended the property tax deadline from July 3 to Sept. 4, with late payment penalties to begin on Oct. 1.

The extended deadlines come as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous communities around the province have either extended tax deadlines or readjusted their budgets as a result of the pandemic.

In Summerland, council will proceed with its four per cent tax increase, but is allowing additional time to pay.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee
Next story
More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Just Posted

School buses seen in North Okanagan-Shuswap don’t signal a return to classes

School district says it’s the annual run to gather information on routes

Snow forecast for Interior B.C. highways

Up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall in some areas

Snapshot: Shuswap hospital staff offer friendly reminder on risk of COVID-19

Medical lab stress just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there

BC SPCA partners with Animal Food Bank to expand Okanagan pet services

Those who can are encouraged to drop off supplies at your local SPCA location

Interest in gardening grows in the Shuswap amid COVID-19 crisis

Local gardeners see more people growing food at home

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not public take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

Kelowna Canada Day events cancelled due to COVID-19

The 23rd annual Kelowna Canada Day celebrations will not be held in 2020

Day of Mourning takes on more meaning amid COVID-19 in Okanagan

Residents asked to join in physically distant moment of silence

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Kelowna Rockets 2020 WHL Draft Recap

The Rockets made 11 selections, including one goaltender, four defencemen and six forwards

Summerland tax deadline extended to Sept. 30

Council chooses to further extend property tax timeline as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

Most Read