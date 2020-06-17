The Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre in Summerland is reopening, but COVID-19 precautions are now in place. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

The Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre is opening its doors once again, but COVID-19 measures have been put in place.

The facility, along with others in the community, was closed earlier this year in an effort to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The reopening guidelines were released June 16.

READ ALSO: Summerland to enter 25-year lease agreement with youth centre

READ ALSO: Summerland youth centre seeks board members

The guidelines set a maximum of 50 people per event, with a two-metre physical distancing requirement in the building.

Using the COVID-19 guidelines, the gym has a capacity of 50 people, the conference room can hold 32 people, the board room has a capacity of six, the games room can hold 12 and classrooms for the Boys and Girls Club can hold up to 20.

Groups should have a list of attendees with contact information in case contact tracing is required.

Those using the facility must notify the booking agent of their use of the facility and which rooms they are using, even if they are just going in and out.

CommunityCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip Champagne with $100,000
Next story
B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Just Posted

Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

UPDATE: Coldstream man reunited with stolen custom boat

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

RCMP locate missing Salmon Arm woman

Woman last seen June 12th found safe and sound

Salmon Arm resident seeks return of stolen elephant

One-hundred pound aluminum statue taken from downtown residence

Morning Start: Musicians have shorter life spans than the general population

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip Champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Firearms, ammunition nabbed from Penticton property in midday theft

RCMP say the firearms were located inside a detached garage, secured in a firearms safe

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Kelowna residents film epic drum cover video during COVID-19 pandemic

Josh Evans performs No Way Back by Foo Fighters, filmed by Tyler Hooper

Most Read