After a two-year absence, Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive will hold the fifth annual Grand Sommelier Express aboard the Kettle Valley Steam Railway. (Summerland Review file photo)

After a two-year absence, Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive will hold the fifth annual Grand Sommelier Express aboard the Kettle Valley Steam Railway. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive to host Grand Sommelier Express

Fifth Annual railway and wine event scheduled for June 11

The Grand Sommelier Express, a railway-themed wine and food event, will return to Summerland in June.

The fifth annual event, aboard the Kettle Valley Steam Railway, is the only one of its kind in the province. It was a sold-out event in 2019, but has been on hiatus for the past two years.

READ ALSO: Event paired wines and steam train in Summerland

READ ALSO: Wine industry has grown in Summerland

There are two train times on June 11, at 1 and 5 p.m., although the 1 p.m. event has almost sold out already. Each event offers a steam train ride with onboard wine tasting. Guests will stop at the trestle bridge for pictures and a taste of local foods paired with Summerland craft beverages.

The trains will then return to the station for a gourmet reception catered by Brodo Kitchen. Beverages from the Summerland wineries, cideries and distillery will be available.

Tickets for this event are $160 plus taxes and fees and are available online at eventbrite.ca/e/the-grand-sommelier-express-2022-evening-train-tickets-222435920827.

The event is organized by Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive, an association made up of 11 wineries, four cideries and one distillery in Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC WineSummerland

Previous story
New program offers support to anyone in Shuswap who has been sexually assaulted
Next story
B.C. Hydro awards final four contracts to complete Site C dam

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has released housing needs assessment reports for Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), as well as electoral areas B (Rural Revelstoke) and D (Falkland, Deep Creek and Salmon Valley). (Google Earth image)
Lack of afforadble homes, rentals a challenge for rural Shuswap communinities

Irish Mythen closes down the Roots and Blues Festival’s Main Stage in 2019 with a set of emotionally evocative songs on Sunday, Aug. 18. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council agrees to noise bylaw extension for ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaking at a press conference update on COVID-19 public health restrictions earlier this year. (Contributed)
Interior Health region on COVID-19 pandemic recovery path

Cases of avian flu have been detected on certain poultry farms in six central Alberta counties. (File photo from flickr)
UPDATE: Avian flu confirmed at Enderby farm