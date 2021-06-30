Those wishing to support Indigenous neighbours on Canada Day in Salmon Arm can gather at 10:30 on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm between Ross and Alexander streets, wearing orange.(Aaron Hemens/Capital News) “Every Child Matters” is written on the window of a car, with the WFN office in the background. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Supporters in Salmon Arm can greet a slow caravan along Highway 1 on July 1

Indigenous people and allies will travel from Enderby to former Kamloops residential school

If you’d like to show support to Indigenous people on Canada Day, a gathering is being planned in Salmon Arm for about 10:30 a.m. July 1.

A slow caravan will be travelling from the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby to the former Kamloops Indian Residential School starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Co-organizer of the Salmon Arm gathering, Kristine Wickner, said she and Sylvia Lindgren would like to invite people who wish to support the Splatsin caravan to gather alongside the Trans-Canada Highway between Alexander and Ross streets in Salmon Arm about 10:30 a.m., in order to show support as it goes by.

Wickner encourages participants to wear orange, bring signs if you like with supportive messages, and plan for high temperatures.

Wickner said she spoke to one of the organizers of the caravan who welcomed the support.

