Splatsin Kukpi7 Wayne Christian said a new facility being built by August 2022 will provide relief for 11 elders in need of housing. (File photo)

Splatsin Kukpi7 Wayne Christian said a new facility being built by August 2022 will provide relief for 11 elders in need of housing. (File photo)

‘Supporting one another’: Splatsin to build new housing facility for elders

Kukpi7 Wayne Christian said facility will provide 11 elders with housing

Splatsin elders will have a new place to live next year.

On Nov. 3, Splatsin announced a new facility for elders featuring 10 standard suites, two accessible suites and a community gathering space will be built by August 2022.

Funded by Splatsin’s Development Corporation, the facility will be located in the Lassertie subdivision off Enderby Grindrod Road. Splatsin will be hiring a live-in caregiver for the facility to assist elders with non-medical tasks such as heavy lifting and cleaning.

“Housing, and specifically housing for elders, was identified as a need in our Comprehensive Community Plan,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Wayne Christian. “Long before Europeans moved to our land, we had our own type of dwellings known as c7istktan (pit house). Our homes were built in such a way that our people interacted with each other. In some ways, this new facility represents that — some of our elders in one area living together supporting one another.”

Christian said the new facility will provide relief to 11 elders in need of on-reserve housing.

Read more: Property owners along Shuswap rail trail retain legal counsel in effort to preserve dock access

Read more:Problem recycling light bulbs in Salmon Arm part of bigger issue

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmSicamousVernon

Previous story
‘Footloose’ in B.C.: Dancing ban irks live-event industry, those who want to bust a move
Next story
Brother, uncle save badly burned 5-year-old from B.C. Halloween house fire

Just Posted

Shannon White is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Kamloops woman still missing after RCMP locate Jeep

The District of Sicamous announced B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development approved phase one of upgrades to the Finlayson Boat Launch on Oct. 27, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Upgrades announced for Sicamous public boat launch

A man was uninjured after his vehicle collided with the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Nov. 2, 2021 according to the Salmon Arm RCMP. (Google image)
RCMP: ‘Icy conditions’ factor in single vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Splatsin Kukpi7 Wayne Christian said a new facility being built by August 2022 will provide relief for 11 elders in need of housing. (File photo)
‘Supporting one another’: Splatsin to build new housing facility for elders