Surrey RCMP say SkyTrain shooting suspect has been arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

Surrey RCMP say Daon Gordon Glasgow, the suspect in the Scott Road SkyTrain station shooting on Jan. 30, has been arrested “without incident.”

Surrey RCMP tweeted at 7:45 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 3) that Glasgow had been arrested in Burnaby.

Police said Glasgow was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, adding “no one was injured as a result of the arrest.”

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crimes Unit worked with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, Air 1 and Burnaby RCMP.

Police say they will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Glasglow is the suspect in the shooting of 27-year-old transit cop Joshua Harms.

In a release sent early Wednesday evening, RCMP say they received 911 calls about a shooting at about 4:20 p.m. Police say at the same time, they were alerted by Metro Vancouver Transit Police that one of their officers had been shot at the Scott Road Skytrain station platform.

RELATED: Suspect in Surrey transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for manslaughter in Surrey

Glasgow, who was “known to police,” was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being “unlawfully at large.”

He was previously released from prison on a reduced sentence for the 2010 shooting death of a man at a Surrey McDonald’s.

In April 2011 Glasgow, who had originally been charged with second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter for shooting Terry Blake Scott in the chest inside the men’s washroom of the McDonald’s restaurant at 11011 Scott Road, during dinner hour when families were present.

RELATED: Surrey SkyTrain station shooting suspect was released from prison on reduced sentence

RELATED: Crime Stoppers offers cash reward in search for Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect

Crime Stoppers was offering an uspecified cash reward leading to the arrest of Glasgow.

More to come.

With a file from Tom Zytaruk

Previous story
B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together
Next story
Forgiveness can help healing process in cases like Humboldt tragedy: experts

Just Posted

Snapshot: Family Footy hits the field in Salmon Arm

Unplug + Play hosts some fun soccer action on a chilly day

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

Column: Birds contribute to health of Shuswap forests

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Letter: Income doesn’t keep up with taxes

There is a question that has been with me for several years.… Continue reading

Column: Open house a chance to help shape future of Salmon Arm rec centre

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

Arctic chill to spread over Okanagan

Temperatures will drop over the week

More than a ‘protest camp’: Unist’ot’en camp residents on life on the land

Many flocked to the area after RCMP enforced a court injunction and arrested 14 people at a site down a gravel road from the camp

Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of ‘M.A.S.H.’

Trump says release of Mueller report up to attorney general

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said last week the probe is ‘close to being completed’

Forgiveness can help healing process in cases like Humboldt tragedy: experts

There were glimmers of compassion after the crash, as some including widow Christina Haugan pledged forgiveness and peace

UPDATE: Driver films rock slide that closes Highway 97

A slide north of Summerland has resulted in a detour

Surrey RCMP say SkyTrain shooting suspect has been arrested

Police say Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested ‘without incident’

Most Read