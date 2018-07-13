Suspect repeatedly steals from family farm

Honour system fridge dishonoured and now RCMP are on the hunt for suspect

Numerous thefts from an ‘honour’ system fridge at a family farm in Vernon have gone on long enough.

On June 20, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were made aware of an alleged theft that took place from a farm located on Redwing Road. Owners of the farm advised police that a male entered the honour system fridge, located on the property, helped himself to a dozen eggs and allegedly left without putting payment into the jar. Approximately three days later, the same male returned and reportedly took over $100 worth of organic meat from the fridge. The bandit has been identified by the farm as “prefers smokies.”

“Since the first report made to police, the same male has returned to the property four additional times and collected various items from the fridge including meat and eggs, without leaving any sort of payment behind,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “To a small local farm, thefts like this can be devastating and may jeopardize the way the farm continues to conduct business.”

An additional suspect has now been identified in one of the thefts from the farm, however the police are seeking further assistance in identifying the male seen in the surveillance footage.

“We are confident with the media and public’s assistance we will be able to identify the male seen in the surveillance video,” adds Brett.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares
Next story
Fire sparked in Spallumcheen

Just Posted

Fire sparked in Spallumcheen

Small wildfire north of Vernon is now extinguished

Update: Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Chase and neighbouring First Nations to suffer from Greyhound plan

Residents depend on bus to travel throughout the Shuswap, to medical facilities in Vancouver

UPDATE: Spray park back in action

Mechanical issues resolved at Fletcher Park spray park in Salmon Arm

Vigorous cold front and strong winds blow across Interior

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Interior of B.C.

Breaking into song at the library

Singing was encouraged during Opera Kelowna presentation at Salmon Arm library

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

Wineology: Let’s talk organic wine

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s bi-weekly column

Suspect repeatedly steals from family farm

Honour system fridge dishonoured and now RCMP are on the hunt for suspect

Panning for gold pioneer style

Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum hosts Pioneer Day

Shuswap athletes gear up for the Canadian Special Olympics Summer Games

Athletes from Salmon Arm, Enderby to compete in Nova Scotia

Kelowna Pony Club hosts cross-country rally in Salmon Arm

Event offers lessons for riders from beginner to expert

RCMP investigate shooting at Kelowna motel

A woman was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

Most Read