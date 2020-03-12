Suspected drunk driver crashed into Kamloops home

The alleged driver is said to be a resident of the home involved in the crash, say police

  • Mar. 12, 2020 3:10 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties say a suspected impaired driver who crashed a vehicle into a house on Wednesday is a resident of the home damaged.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said officers were called to a home in the 200-block of Evans Avenue in North Kamloops — between Fortune Drive and Schubert Drive — after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, Mounties saw that a car had been driven across a lawn, striking a house, causing minor damage to both the residence and the vehicle.

“Officers suspected that the driver was impaired and a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition was issued and his vehicle was impounded,” Shelkie said, noting the driver is a resident of the house that was struck.

She said there was one person inside of the home at the time of the crash, adding neither the person in the house nor the driver were injured.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP officer nearly struck by vehicle while directing traffic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question
Next story
POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

Just Posted

Shuswap property owners urged to be proactive on flooding

Higher-than-normal snowpack not necessarily an indicator of flood risk

POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

Dozens of events have been cancelled as the virus spreads across the world

Salmon Arm Napa Autoparts closed for business

Vernon Napa location delivering to Salmon Arm auto shops

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

Ringette provincial championships to take over Salmon Arm, Shuswap rinks

450 athletes to compete in March 13-15 event hosted by Shuswap Ringette

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

Shuswap kids use their noodles in math and bridge competitions

School District #83 students demonstrate aptitude for pasta engineering

Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Suspected drunk driver crashed into Kamloops home

The alleged driver is said to be a resident of the home involved in the crash, say police

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Trainwreck Comedy celebrates a decade of laughs in Kelowna

The 10th-anniversary show was held at O’Flannigans Pub on Mar. 10

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

People who leave for U.S. or elsewhere should expect 14-day isolation

Midway through playoffs, KIJHL suspends all games until further notice

Hockey playoff games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) are… Continue reading

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

Most Read