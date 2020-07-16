The western rattlesnake. Image: KTW

Suspected rattlesnake bite sends Kamloops woman to hospital

The woman was bitten in a wooded area at the entrance to Cooney Bay

  • Jul. 16, 2020 4:32 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A woman is recovering from a suspected rattlesnake bite after an apparent encounter near Kamloops Lake.

Paramedics were dispatched at about noon on Tuesday for a report of an adult woman suffering a snake bite, Emergency Health Services spokesperson Shannon Miller confirmed to KTW.

She said an advanced-care paramedic unit met the patient — who was in an incoming vehicle driven by another person — near Aviation Way and Tranquille Road in Brocklehurst, where she was cared for and transported to Royal Inland Hospital in stable condition.

Miller did not have specifics of where the incident took place or where on the body the bite occurred.

A social media post indicated the woman was bitten in a wooded area at the entrance to Cooney Bay, which is a makeshift, dirt parking lot. Cooney Bay is about nine kilometres west of Aviation Way.

The post stated the woman is recovering in hospital and in good spirits.

Rattlesnake bites are fairly rare in B.C. as, according to WildSafeBC, typically less than five people per year are bitten. Bites are rarely fatal if treated promptly.

Miller said the ambulance departed for RIH without lights and sirens, which indicates the transport was not as urgent as some other calls.

READ MORE: Kamloops man charged in connection with death of Alberta man

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rattlesnake wrangler

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fundraiser launched for Vernon man who lost foot in motorcycle crash
Next story
Kamloops man charged in connection with death of Alberta man

Just Posted

Two public beaches reopen as Shuswap Lake level falls

Several beach parks remain closed due to the high water

More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

This includes parties around Canada Day and the cluster at Krazy Cherries

Edmonton police identify man connected to suspicious death who was found dead near Sicamous

The man was located in a wooded area near a vehicle connected to a July 11 stabbing death

Salmon Arm’s Peter Kilby remembered as dedicated teacher, soldier and emergency planner

Kilby climbed the ranks in the Canadian Forces before coordinating wildfire evacuation in Salmon Arm

Brave 7-year-old Shuswap boy rescues older child from drowning near Sicamous beach

RCMP to look into Red Cross award for Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam

U.S. Military ‘Black Hawk’ helicopter lands at Kelowna International Airport

The helicopter was in Kelowna for a brief period of time to refuel

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Suspected rattlesnake bite sends Kamloops woman to hospital

The woman was bitten in a wooded area at the entrance to Cooney Bay

Kamloops man charged in connection with death of Alberta man

Dale Topalinski, 58, was apprehended in Kamloops on July 8

Mental health issue at Penticton City Hall draws police presence

City of Penticton says everyone is now believed to be safe and the situation is resolved

Fundraiser launched for Vernon man who lost foot in motorcycle crash

More than $15,600 raised for man severely injured in Tuesday collision on Highway 6

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Most Read