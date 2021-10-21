An RCMP cruiser sits outside a home on Kelowna's Bechard Road after a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 18. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Suspicious death in Kelowna deemed a homicide

Suspect is apprehended under the Mental Health Act

Kelowna RCMP have deemed the suspicious death in the Lower Mission area on Monday morning (Oct. 18) a homicide.

Mounties were called to a residence in the 600-block of Berchard Road just before 7 a.m. on Monday, where investigators located a man’s body. According to police, a 54-year-old woman was arrested at the scene but was released a day later without charge. She was then apprehended again under the Mental Health Act.

Initial investigative findings have been submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and approval of charges.

“I can confirm that this was an isolated incident and the RCMP are not seeking any additional suspects. Neither the victim nor the suspect were known to the police prior to this incident,” said Cst. Solana Paré.

“Our thoughts remain what the victim’s family, and all those impacted by this tragic situation,” Paré added.

Black Press Media spoke to some neighbourhood residents, all of whom were shocked by the police-lined street in their quiet neighbourhood, just a short walk from a local elementary school. One neighbour said they believed the house was being partially rented out.

