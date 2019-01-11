The Murray United Church in Merritt, B.C. (Amrit Samra/unitedchurches.wixsite.com)

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt church

A nearly 150-year-old church has been destroyed by a suspicious fire in British Columbia’s southern Interior, one of two blazes at Merritt-area churches early Friday.

The historic Murray United Church on Highway 5A in the Nicola Valley was built in 1876.

Merritt Fire Rescue Department Capt. Carl Johnston says the single-room building was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived and the structure could not be saved.

The Crossroads Community Church in Merritt was also damaged by fires.

READ MORE: Man wanted in ‘apparent hate crime’ involving gay couple on SkyTrain

Johnston says the cause of the fires are under investigation and the RCMP has taken over the files.

The Murray Church is described on its website as the oldest building in the valley and the only building still standing made with local Nicola Valley Lumber.

Const. Tracy Dunsmore says the Crossroads fire is a confirmed arson but officers are still gathering information at the Murray blaze and are appealing for help from the public.

READ MORE: Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

“Two churches within an hour and there (are) definite arson signs there, so we are looking for any information,” says Dunsmore.

She says arson to a church is considered to be a hate crime.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calf finds home in B.C. sanctuary after it’s saved from slaughterhouse
Next story
Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline

Just Posted

Rationale for Shuswap gas prices varies

No explanation given for why fuel prices are higher in Salmon Arm than surrounding communities

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Matthew Verboon reflects on experience at World Juniors

Forward played with Switzerland, making semi-finals and playing for bronze

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson tours Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre

The party leader tested out a virtual reality game and met with owners of growing tech businesses

Regional district takes on Newsome Creek work

Province to fund half of feasibility study, unwilling to budge on responsibility for creek work

Home from Juilliard, talented Salmon Arm teen to perform at his favourite venue

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will appear at the Nexus at First United at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11

VIDEO: Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

Good Samaritan and crash victim hit in second crash near Vernon

Friday morning collision caused by icy roads, according to RCMP

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline

An agreement was made on Thursday that no First Nation members would be arrested

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Midget T3 Silverbacks earn silver medal in Trail tournament

Salmon Arm team makes a good run to finals, stopped short by host team

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt church

BC SPCA wants your help for Treat Week

Help raise funds in exchange for sweet rewards

Wanted man who killed his 10-week-old baby last seen in Lower Mainland

Convicted of manslaughter for shaking death of his son, Rourke Desmanche was on parole

Most Read