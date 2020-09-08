Kelowna and Lake Country firefighters douse a suspicious fire at the Italian Kitchen next to the Holiday Park Resort Monday, Sept. 7. (District of Lake Country photo)

Suspicious fire closes North Okanagan restaurant

Italian Kitchen destroyed by early morning blaze next to Holiday Park Resort

A suspicious fire in Lake Country has closed the Italian Kitchen.

Firefighters were called to the blaze around 4:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Road Monday, Sept. 7 (Labour Day). The blaze was in the two-storey building housing the restaurant, next to the Holiday Park Resort.

“The Italian Kitchen along with Holiday Park Resort is working closely with officials to determine the cause of the fire,” vice president of operations Katie Dahl said. “The Italian Kitchen group is saddened by the news as Lake Country was a flagship location in the heart of the Okanagan. The entire success of this location was driven by the local team led by Chef Rob and his wife Nicole, who are devastated by this event.”

No one was injured in the fire, which RCMP are investigating as it is deemed suspicious.

Meanwhile, the blaze drew support from Lake Country as well as Kelowna.

Posted by Lake Country Calendar on Monday, September 7, 2020

“With the extensive involvement of the fire it was deemed to be too dangerous to attempt an interior attack,” Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light said. “A defensive attack was implemented using an elevated water tower and ground handlines.”

It was a busy morning for crews as Lake Country’s ladder truck was providing mutual aid at an Ellison fire and Kelowna’s aerial equipment was fighting the fire at Holiday Park at the same time.

But their efforts are applauded.

“Kudos to the firefighters who didn’t let the fire spread to the park,” nearby resident Eileen Reppenhagen said.

READ MORE: Lake Country fire deemed suspicious

READ MORE: Kelowna legal grow op goes up in flames

