Suspicious package, deemed fake, prompts large RCMP response in downtown Kelowna

UPDATE: 5:35 p.m.

A suspicious package left on a bench outside the Kelowna courthouse prompted a large police response on Wednesday evening (Oct. 7)

Sheriffs at the courthouse spotted the package which appeared to have wires sticking out of it and a note attached, causing them to call the RCMP.

Officer holding the suspicious package left on a bench outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Oct. 7. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Upon arrival at the scene just before 5 p.m., RCMP staged the parking lot at the courthouse until receiving advice from experts in Vancouver.

Two RCMP officers then approached the package, determined it was false and left the scene.

ORIGINAL:

A heavy police response has been reported in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday evening (Oct. 7).

Police can be seen staged on Water Street near the Kelowna Law Courts and several fire crews are stationed up the street at Prospera Place.

Officers appear to be investigating in the area of the courthouse’s parking lot.

Water Street remains open to traffic.

