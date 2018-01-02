Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

About 20 brave souls stripped down and took the plunge into Shuswap Lake Monday at the annual 2018 Polar Bear swim on Canoe Beach.

According to Nadine Quilty, the swimmers were able to enter the frigid waters thanks to Scott McKee who waded through the lake ahead of time, with an ax, opening up a channel in the ice for people to swim in.

“Thanks to the Hive for providing hot chocolate for everyone on site. Thanks to all the supporters who were there cheering on their loved ones in starting off 2018 with this outrageous event!” said Quilty.

More than $114 was raised for the Canadian Diabetes Association at the event.

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

