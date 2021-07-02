Swimming not recommended at Shuswap beach due to poor water quality

Interior Health has placed Sunnybrae Beach on a swimming advisory due to E.coli bacteria counts

Interior Health is advising the public that swimming is not currently recommended at Sunnybrae Beach due to poor water samples, but the beach is not closed. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District image)

Interior Health has issued a swimming advisory for Sunnybrae Beach based on elevated E.coli bacterial counts.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued a news release on July 2 that the beach is not closed. However, Interior Health has recommended against swimming at the beach due to high E.coli levels in routine water samples, which could pose a potential health risk to the public.

Sunnybrae Beach is located at 3580 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Rd. in Tappen.

Swimming is not recommended at this time.

The CSRD stated that follow-up water samples are being taken and the advisory will be rescinded once samples show acceptable bacteria levels. The water at Sunnybrae Beach is tested on a weekly basis.

“Interior Health reports there can be a number of reasons for elevated levels including wildlife, such as geese, causing an increase in bacteria levels. The weather can also play a factor, with heavy rains washing contaminants off the shore and into the wate​r or temperature increasing bacterial growth,” stated the release.

“Sunnybrae Beach Park will remain open, but users are advised against swimming due to the elevated risk. Young children, for example, tend to ingest a lot of water when they are at the beach so they are at higher risk.”

This advisory is in place only for Sunnybrae Beach area and does not affect the CSRD’s Sandy Beach or Pebble Beach in Blind Bay.

The CSRD asks that the public checks its website and social media for updates on the beach status. For further questions, the CSRD cane be reached 250-832-8194. Information can also be found at interiorhealth.ca.

