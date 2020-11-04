Clint George standing outside his house, in front of a customized gate he created. Photo by Athena Bonneau

Clint George standing outside his house, in front of a customized gate he created. Photo by Athena Bonneau

Syilx artist Clint George welds oral stories into massive steel sculptures

Artist Clint George from the Penticton Indian Band is creating three sculptures for Winfield, at the Pelmewash Parkway

By Athena Bonneau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

THE DISCOURSE

When Clint George (wapupxn) entered his first art competition at his elementary school in grade three, he didn’t think he could win.

“When I picked up a pencil and started drawing, I didn’t think I was ever going to make it on a pedestal, because for one, I’m First Nations, and I was also in grade three,” says George.

But he did win — his art was selected as first place out of the entire elementary school. That victory ignited hope in young George’s life, signally to him that he could do anything he put his mind to.

“I think at that point it was just, `Oh, we can do anything’ I mean, it’s a matter of how hard we push and how far we go,” he says.

He began welding when he was 11 and practiced many forms of visual art, from painting, to drawing, to sculpting. He then became a tattoo artist for eighteen years.

Now George, a member of Penticton Indian Band (PIB), is a PIB council member and full-time artist. For the past six years he has been building steel sculptures for many private collections, municipalities, and for First Nations schools across British Columbia.

His artwork is displayed as far as Japan, China, Russia and New Zealand.

“It’s an honour for me to be able to send out some of my stuff all around the world,” he says.

One of George’s most recent sculptures is displayed in the Okanagan College, at the Kelowna Campus. The three story high sculpture shows steel images of the Okanagan/Syilx Nations Four-Food Chiefs, Saskatoon Berry, Bitter Root, Salmon, and Bear.

The Four-Food Chiefs are the cultural keystone species for the Okanagan/Syilx people, if they collapse that means their whole ecosystem will collapse. Each Chief represents the Okanagan/Syilx Peoples laws and these laws come from their C’aptikwl (oral stories), which show them how they should use their resources.

George says it’s important his sculptures are displayed in schools, where students go to learn. He wants to encourage students to learn the true history of Okanagan/Syilx people in their traditional stories embedded in his work.

“I think it’s very important to teach more of our images in our territory, who we are and where we are and come from,” says George whose Nsyilxcən (Syilx language) name wapupxn, meaning linx, was given to him by his grandfather at birth.

“To be in the general public’s face and to say that, `we’re not going anywhere’ is important to me.”

George says his sculptures are inspired by his culture, traditions and traditional C’aptikwl.

George is currently building three sculptures for the City of Winfield, outside of Lake Country B.C.

The sculptures are made entirely of steel, both mounted on a hand-carved pole with pictographs engraved along the sides. He is also working on a fourteen-foot standing steel feather.

George says the steel canoe represents how Okanagan/Syilx people would fish, hunt and gather thousands of years ago in the Winfield area.

“It was a traditional place for us,” he explains.

George’s `Four-Food Chiefs’ sculpture is based on the Okanagan/Syilx Peoples’ creation story on who they are and how they became to be the people they are today.

“Those are the kinds of stories I hope it inspires people to want to know and learn more about,” George says.

The fourteen- foot standing steel feather is meant to represent all First Nations, the original people of this land, says George.

Two of the displays, the canoe, and the four-food chiefs, will be mounted on poles engraved with pictographs carved and painted around their circumference. The fourteen-foot feather will stand alone.

George collaborated with Les Louise, another Indignenous artist from the Okanagan, to carve the poles and paint in the pictographs.

“There’s no letters, no words. It’s all images of pictographs telling the story of that area,” says George. “Which is actually another cool way of bringing knowledge to people about who we are and where we came from.”

George’s current installation of the three sculptures will be available to the public in late November, at the Pelmewash Parkway in Winfield.

“It makes me feel proud of who I am and where I’m from,” says George. “It makes me feel proud to be a Syilx person and to represent our people and our stories.”

Athena Bonneau is a reporter for IndigiNews Okanagan. You can follow her work here,or email athena↕indiginews.com

READ MORE:‘I do this for my children,’ hundreds gather in Penticton in support of ending racism

READ MORE: Okanagan First Nation’s artist unveils special sculpture at Penticton Regional Hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan trail closed for upgrades in Polson Park

Just Posted

Harry Ahola was awarded by BC Transit after 29 years of service as a bus driver in Salmon Arm. (Ihana Images)
Dedicated driver: Salmon Arm BC Transit employee earns lifetime achievement award

Harry Ahola says the people on the bus make his job rewarding

Fewer homes sold from Peachland to Revelstoke in October, compared to September, however they’re selling faster. Overall, the real estate market in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap cities is holding steady. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Demand continues to drive Okanagan real estate markets

The increase in home sales has brought with it an increase in prices compared to last year

Pixabay image
Calls to Okanagan crisis line increase for those over 40

Kelowna Community Resources said more middle- and senior-aged residents are calling for help

Signs in Homer, Alaska, offer inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Michael Armstrong-Homer News)
Column: Resiliency allows us to adapt to trauma, changes during pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign is underway. This year the fundraising effort takes on extra significance for local legions which have suffered from financial strain due to COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sorrento Remembrance Day ceremony pared down in response to COVID-19

Residents encouraged to support annual Poppy Campaign

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Clint George standing outside his house, in front of a customized gate he created. Photo by Athena Bonneau
Syilx artist Clint George welds oral stories into massive steel sculptures

Artist Clint George from the Penticton Indian Band is creating three sculptures for Winfield, at the Pelmewash Parkway

Three more flights from Calgary to Kelowna have been noted as having potential COVID-19 exposures. (File)
Three more COVID-19 exposures on recent Kelowna flights

Flights from Calgary to Kelowna on Oct. 21, 28 and 30 were potentially exposed to the virus

The cycling and pedestrian trail in Polson Park is closed for upgrades Thursday, Nov. 5. (City of Vernon photo)
North Okanagan trail closed for upgrades in Polson Park

Pedestrian and cycling trail nearing completion

(Pixabay)
‘Honey’ and ‘sweetie’ possibly sexual harassment in Okanagan hair salon

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruled against the salon’s application to dismiss former employee’s claim

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Most Read