Due to construction of the Ross Street Underpass, the water for several properties in the 300-block of Ross Street NE will be shut off Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to noon. (File photo)
Taps to dry up Wednesday morning for some properties on Salmon Arm’s Ross Street
Continuing construction of Ross Street Underpass responsible for six-hour water shutoff
It could be a dry morning Wednesday for businesses in the 300 block of Ross Street.
The City of Salmon Arm announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 that there will be a water shutdown Jan. 26 for properties mainly in the 300 block of Ross Street NE.
The shutdown will go from 6 a.m. to 12 noon so Webb Contracting can complete the next phase of construction on the Ross Street Underpass.
