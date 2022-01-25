Due to construction of the Ross Street Underpass, the water for several properties in the 300-block of Ross Street NE will be shut off Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to noon. (File photo)

Taps to dry up Wednesday morning for some properties on Salmon Arm’s Ross Street

Continuing construction of Ross Street Underpass responsible for six-hour water shutoff

It could be a dry morning Wednesday for businesses in the 300 block of Ross Street.

The City of Salmon Arm announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 that there will be a water shutdown Jan. 26 for properties mainly in the 300 block of Ross Street NE.

The shutdown will go from 6 a.m. to 12 noon so Webb Contracting can complete the next phase of construction on the Ross Street Underpass.

