A taxi ran into a parked dump truck around noon on Friday, July 20 on 10th Avenue SW near Blackburn Park, with no serious injuries reported. (Photo contributed)

Taxi collides with parked dump truck in Salmon Arm

No word yet on the cause or if charges will be laid

A taxi collided with a parked dump truck on 10th Avenue SW on Friday, July 20.

Emergency crews were called out about 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon to the crash that occurred on 10th Avenue SW between Shuswap Street and Fifth Street SW.

Witnesses report that the taxi van, heading west, drove into the parked dump truck as the taxi was heading over the top of the hill that leads to the ball diamonds at Blackburn Park.

No one was in the parked truck, which sustained damage, as did the taxi.

Police have not issued a report on the collision so the cause is not yet known, nor if charges will be laid.

More details as they become available.

