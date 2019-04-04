Teen girls rescued from Grouse Mountain hiking trail

Fire officials said the three girls were not prepared for the snowy conditions on the BCMC Trail

Three teenage girls hiking on Grouse Mountain had to be rescued Wednesday night because they weren’t prepared for the terrain.

The trio called 911 around 6:30 p.m. after they had completed about three quarters of the BCMC trail, but could not reach the top.

“They didn’t have any proper water, proper footwear, proper clothing or anything,” said Jeremy Duncan, North Vancouver District’s assistant fire chief. “Luckily, they had their cellphones and were able to call for help.”

Duncan said the mountain still had a lot of snow and was slushy and wet. The girls had gone off the trail and were guided back by others who were hiking.

Grouse Mountain Resort staff drove emergency crews into the trail on snowmobile. Once the girls were located, they were given emergency blankets and assisted up the mountain.

“One of the females was a little banged up. She had slipped and hurt her leg and back,” said Duncan.

They girls were brought down the tram at 8:15 p.m.



