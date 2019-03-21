Sunny weather feels far away for most of Canada, where most people are stuck under blankets of snow. Not so in B.C. (Maxpixels photo)

Temperature records broken across the Okanagan

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

The snow has melted across nearly all of B.C., as the province felt record-breaking warmth for a fourth straight day Wednesday.

In the Okanagan, Princeton beat a 1998 record of 17 C with 17.9 C, Summerland beat 14.6 C from 2001 with 14.8 C and Kelowna hitting 16.3 C, compared to 16.2 in 1988.

Hope and Squamish tied for the hottest spots in the country, according to Environment Canada, both reaching 25.9 C.

The oldest record fell in Victoria’s harbour, where mercury reached 20.2 C to beat 14.4 C in 1878.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures still dip below freezing at night. Blue River, located about halfway between Kamloops and Jasper, Alta., reached a high of 17.7 C and a low of -10 C, making it the coldest place in B.C.

The national weather agency is calling for another mainly sunny day Thursday, before cooler temperatures make way through Vancouver Island and the south coast, across to the north. Saturday is likely to see rain in the Interior and Lower Mainland.

Records broken on Wednesday:

Abbotsford: 24.7 C (22.2 C in 1960)

Atlin: 14 C (9 C in 2016)

Agassiz: 25. 8 C (20 C in 1999)

Bella Coola: 23.1 C (21.7 C in 1986)

Blue River: 17.7 C (14.1 in 2010)

Burns Lake: 17.1 C (14.1 C in 2010)

Campbell River: 21.6 C (17.1 C in 1979)

Cassiar: 12.7 C (5 C in 1968)

Cathedral Point: 17 C (11.5 C in 1999)

Chetwynd: 17.5 C (17.2 C in 1986)

Chilliwack: 25.1 C (23.9 C in 1915)

Clearwater: 19.4 C (18.3 C in 1915)

Clinton: 16.4 C (9.9 in 2003)

Comox Valley: 19.6 C (15.8 C in 1986)

Creston: 15.5 C (14.6 C in 1999)

Dease Lake: 14.8 C (10 C in 1998)

Entrance Island: 14.2 C (13.3 C in 2010)

Esquimalt Harbour: 21.2 C (18.5 C in 1999)

Estevan Point: 15.7 C (15.1 in 1999)

Fort Nelson: 17.3 C (16.7 C in 1947)

Fort St. John: 13.7 C (13.3 C in 1910)

Hope: 25.9 C (22.2 C in 1960)

Grey Islet: 13.6 C (11.7 C in 1998)

Howe Sound: 17.8 C (16.4 C in 1992)

Kelowna: 16.3 C (16.2 C in 1988)

Kitimat: 17.8 C (13.3 C in 1906)

Kindakun Rocks: 16.1 C (12 C in 2016)

Lillooet: 20.6 C (16.4 C in 1999)

Lucy Islands Lightstation: 13. 6 C (12 C in 2016)

Lytton: 21.7 C (20.6 C in 1947)

Mackenzie: 21.7 C (20.6 C in 1947)

Malahat: 21.1 C (16.6 C in 1999)

Masset: 16.8 C (12.2 C in 1906)

McBride: 18.7 C (17.2 C in 1960)

Nakusp: 14.8 C (13.5 C in 2010)

Nanaimo: 20.6 C (18.3 C in 1960)

Nelson: 16.3 C (14.8 C in 1999)

Pemberton: 19.3 C (16.6 C in 1998)

Pitt Meadows: 23.8 C (21 C in 1998)

Point Atkison: 16.7 C (16 C in 1998)

Port Hardy: 18.7 C (15.6 C in 1960)

Powell River: 18.3 C (15.6 C in 1960)

Princeton: 17.9 C (17.0 C in 1998)

Puntzi Mountain: 15.6 C (12.5 C in 1978)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 17.4 C (14.2 C in 1997)

Sandspit: 12.7 C (11.9 C in 2015)

Sartine Island: 18.1 C (11.5 C in 2010)

Saturna Capmom: 17.6 C (13.5 C in 2010)

Saturna Island: 14.4 C (14 C in 1981)

Sechelt: 20.4 C (17 C in 1986)

Sheringham Point: 18.9 C (14 C in 2018)

Sisters Islets: 15 C (13 C in 2010)

Solander Island: 18.1 C (14.3 C in 2004)

Squamish Airport: 25.9 C (20.1 C in 1999)

Summerland: 14.8 C (14.6 C in 2001)

Tatlayoko Lake: 19.3 C (12.7 C in 2010)

Terrace: 17.3 C (17 C in 1986)

Tofino: 18.6 C (18.3 C in 1914)

Victoria: 21.4 C (19.4 C in 1914)

Victoria Gonzales: 20.9 C (20 C in 1914)

University of Victoria: 19.5 C (16.8 C in 1999)

Victoria harbour: 20.2 C (14.4 C in 1878)

Vernon: 15.8 C (15.6 C in 1915)

West Vancouver: 21.6 C (18.8 C in 1999)

White Rock: 19.8 C (17.8 C in 1968)

Whistler: 17.1 C (16.6 C in 1986)

Williams Lake: 17.8 C (14.6 C in 1999)

Yoho National Park: 13.5 C (9.9 C in 1998)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deer showing up in South Okanagan urban areas
Next story
‘Zero’ effort being made to tackle invasive grey squirrels in Kelowna parks

Just Posted

Demand for mental health services increasing with acceptance

Support organization sees growing waitlist, particularly for youth and families with children

Family uprooted by suspicious fire grateful for support

Salmon Arm man thankful treasured artwork, family photos undamaged

Olympic rower challenging diabetics to live life to the fullest

Chris Jarvis of I Challenge Diabetes will visit Salmon Arm schools May 15

Commercial recyclables still going to landfill

Province asked to broaden scope of permitted recyclable materials

Crown drops one Vernon assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public after two thieves targeted a senior

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Okanagan woman gets 14 days in jail for crash that sent motorcycle rider to hospital for months

The motorcycle rider had to relearn to walk after the 2017 crash

Festival planned for Easter weekend

Organizers preparing 10,000 eggs for hunt at Summerland’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Big White Ski Resort confident in avalanche prevention measures

Ski Patrol runs checks throughout day to promote safety on mountain

B.C., feds accused of ‘environmental racism’ over Site C, Mount Polley

Amnesty International Canada says governments failed to recognize threats to Indigenous peoples

Most Read