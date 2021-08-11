Police officers walk down the long driveway towards the residence where Pam Jones was found dead on Aug. 11, 2011. (File photo)

Ten years after death of Salmon Arm woman, RCMP appeal to public for information

Pamela Jones was found murdered at her residence on Aug. 11, 2011

RCMP have issued an appeal to the public for information regarding the death of a Salmon Arm woman.

Ten years ago on Aug. 11, 2011, police were called to Pamela Jones’ home located in the 4700-block of 10 Ave. SE. When officers arrived they found her face down in the carport of the residence, according to Janelle Shoihet, a BC RCMP senior media relations officer.

Pamela Jones

Jones, 73, was a retired typing teacher who led a quiet life, according to friends and colleagues.

Investigators believe there are people who may have information and/or know what happened to Jones and haven’t provided it to police.

Pamela’s family deserves answers and the RCMP is asking those people to come forward now, said Shoihet.

Superintendent Sanjaya Wijayakoon, operations officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section, said it continues to follow up on all tips and leads in the investigation.

The case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information related to Pamela Jones’ homicide is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or the BC RCMP Major Crime Section tip line at 1877-543-4822.

Read more: Who killed Pam Jones?

Read more:Police investigate murder of Salmon Arm senior

