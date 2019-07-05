The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

The province is looking for feedback from drivers about their experience on B.C. highways in the hopes to improve travel for everyone.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has launched the 2019 annual ‘Customer Satisfaction Survey’ which has been conducted for the last 16 years to gain information on road conditions, transportation projects, DriveBC highway information, commercial vehicle safety and enforcement.

READ MORE: Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

The survey also invites members of the public to share their experiences of how they were treated by employees, the response times to questions and concerns, and their general satisfaction levels with services.

The survey is available online and will be offered in-person at some locations, including select rest areas, inland ferry terminals and public places along B.C. highways. The survey will be available until Sept. 3, 2019.

READ MORE: Westside Road improving, but still among worst roads in province

The data collected will be analyzed to gain perspective on how the ministry is doing in specific service and geographic areas and to assist staff on how to improve these services throughout the province.

All information given in the survey will be kept confidential.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded
Next story
Girls’ go-kart camp at Okanagan College introduces 14 to trades

Just Posted

Federal funding supports Shuswap women entrepreneurs

Tsuts’weye Project to help women create, maintain, operate profitable, competitive business

Province proposes improvements for Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection

Both options would stop drivers from crossing the highway, require use of underpasses

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the Okanagan Valley

Garost wins award and is named Deputy CAO for Lake Country

Tanya Garost joined the District of Lake Country in 2016 as chief financial officer

Logging truck jackknifes on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Traffic stalled as tow truck crews remove vehicles involved in collision

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Salmon Arm U17 Synergy boys basketball tops division at Western Canadian Championships

Tournament win a fine send-off for teammates moving on to Grade 12

Girls’ go-kart camp at Okanagan College introduces 14 to trades

Young girls try hand at building engines, karts under guidance of skilled trades people in Kelowna

$6.5M for old downtown Kelowna RCMP lot

The former home to cop shop could serve high-density living, commercial space

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

Most Read