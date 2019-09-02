Scamp the Tramp rests after winning the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2019. (Noah Berger - AP Photo)

The dogs of Labour Day

Days off are dog days

Labour Day is here and so are social media pictures of people’s dogs: have at it!

CAUTION: feet

Two for one

BYOB: Bring your own bowl

Sweet dreams!

Lab-our day

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
No-deal? Intense Brexit debate expected in UK Parliament

Just Posted

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Begin your day with a few conversation starters

Pelicans pay rare visit to Salmon Arm

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Update: Firefighters moving to extingush spot fire near Sicamous, blaze near Summerland already doused

After a thunderstorm rolled through the region, three small fire have been found, one extinguished.

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Some interesting things to bring up around the campfire or picnic table this long weekend.

More-than-a -century-old Okanagan fair wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of Armstrong’s 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition at 10 a.m.

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

Right to Life Society removed from Okanagan hospital for violating harassment law

Police received multiple complaints about the Tuesday rallies and removed the pro-lifers

The dogs of Labour Day

Days off are dog days

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Most Read