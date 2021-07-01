Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked July 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)

THE LATEST: Evacuation order extended after wildfire devastates Lytton

The total destruction from the blaze remains unknown

It was a long night for Lytton residents, who less than 24 hours ago were forced to quickly escape their community due to a fast-moving fire.

The total devastation from the blaze remains unknown, but footage of the destruction shared Wednesday night shows store buildings, the Lytton hospital and vehicles up in flames.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District added more properties to its evacuation orders, now including:

Evacuation centres were set up in Lillooet, Boston Bar, Merritt and Chilliwack with hotels being told to expect an onslaught of families and groups needing shelter.

Just how large the very visible blaze is remains unclear, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Crews are battling 78 wildfires in the province.

British Columbians have been quick to show their support, with dozens offering rooms in their homes and space for RVs through a BC Wildfire and Flood Support Facebook group, which was started during the historic 2017 wildfire season.

Black Press Media has reached out to officials for an update on the fire.

More to come.

