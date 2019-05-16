The number 222 and Kelowna’s murder victim Chris Ausman

Officers told Steven Pirko the number was significant to Christopher Ausman

The significance of the number 222 was discussed leading up to the moment Steven Pirko admitted killing Christopher Ausman with a hammer.

The confession came in a police video recording watched by jurors on May 15, during a second-degree murder trial that began on April 29 in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna.

In the video footage from November 2016, Cpl. Eric Boucher brought Cpl. Shane O’Ruairc into the Kelowna RCMP detachment room with Pirko.

O’Ruairc sat down, showed Pirko a photo of Ausman and said he wanted to talk about the number 222.

He told Pirko that Ausman grew up in a house with 222 in the address and Ausman’s daughter was born in a hospital room with the number 222.

After Ausman died, O’Ruairc continued, people posted photos of the number 222 to the Facebook page “In Loving Memory of CHRIS AUSMAN.”

Finally, O’Ruairc said Pirko was arrested at 2:21 p.m. and placed in the police car at 2:22 p.m.

“I’m not saying that means anything,” O’Ruairc said, adding that he did wonder if Ausman was trying to tell them something.

Later in the video, Pirko broke down in tears and told the officers that he “hit him with the f**ing hammer.”



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

