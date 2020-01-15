Thefts, domestic assaults and Highway 1 collisions keep Sicamous RCMP busy

Final report for 2019 shows increase in calls to detachment

The last three months of 2019 saw the Sicamous RCMP deal with a number of crimes including break and enters and assaults, as well as some serious highway collisions.

A quarterly report released by the detachment details their actions between October and December. Overall calls to the Sicamous RCMP detachment were up to 455, compared to the 395 received in the same months of the previous year.

Among the matters which police dealt with were two separate domestic assaults and another case of assault with a weapon involving two youths shooting a pellet gun at a neighbour; criminal charges were approved in all three incidents.

Read More: Freezing cold stresses need of drop-in centre for Salmon Arm’s homeless

Read More: Shuswap-Okanagan highways contractor has ‘zero tolerance’ for abuse

A string of break and enters occupied police attention on Nov. 12 and 13. In four separate incidents thieves targeted storage units on Hillier Road, a house in Mara, a boat storage facility on Old Town Road and a shed on Boutwell Avenue.

Other thefts included a skid steer that was taken from a rural property in Malakwa on Oct. 10, and the theft of two ski boats and a dirt bike from the underground parking garage of a condo on Riverside Avenue. A suspect was identified in the theft of the boats and dirt bike but, according to the police quarterly report, he recently passed away in an unrelated matter.

Also noted in the report was a reduction in the number of impaired riving suspensions given out by the RCMP. Only one immediate roadside prohibition was issued for the entire quarter as police took a drunk driver off the road in November 2019.

Read More: Sicamous students take lead on helping less fortunate

Read More: Salmon Arm businesses aim to fill food banks by Family Day

There were five collisions that resulted in injuries in the last quarter. None were fatal and all took place on the Trans-Canada Highway. The two most serious collisions took place in late December. On Dec. 18 a semi truck crashed into the highway-side ditch near Bernie Road west of Sicamous, likely due to the driver falling asleep. According to a police report the day after the crash, two men were in the truck when it left the road. The driver suffered minor injuries and was able to free himself while the other man in the cab’s sleeper was trapped inside. According to the quarterly report, the second man was freed by Eagle Valley Rescue and suffered injuries to his legs.

Two days later, on Dec. 20, a tow truck driver was seriously injured after his truck was struck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Malakwa. The driver of the pickup truck that struck the tow truck has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief
Next story
Thousands of people bring questions to Salmon Arm library in 2019

Just Posted

Thefts, domestic assaults and Highway 1 collisions keep Sicamous RCMP busy

Final report for 2019 shows increase in calls to detachment

Thousands of people bring questions to Salmon Arm library in 2019

Number of inquiries tops reference transactions in other branches

Andrew Collins Trio to heat up Shuswap’s Carlin Hall

Second phase of development underway for Carlin concert stage

Salmon Arm council supports Roots & Blues’ camping application

Festival wants to renew use of farmland, expand area to be used

Freezing cold emphasizes need for drop-in centre for Salmon Arm’s homeless

People without housing keep moving to stay warm, someone freezing a possibility

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Kelowna International Airport surpasses 2 million passengers again

This is the second year in a row the airport has exceeded 2 million passengers

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

Column: Braving the chilly outdoors for a bit of exercise

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Princeton man pleads guilty to robbery related to home invasion

Johnathan Haller will be eligible for parole in June

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Most Read