Thefts from vehicles at South Canoe trails prompt warning

Recent thefts from vehicles in the South Canoe trail system parking lot has prompted a warning to trail users not to leave any valuables behind.

On Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, the Shuswap Trail Alliance put out a public notice explaining there have been some recent thefts at the South Canoe parking lot. In one incident, on Saturday, Nov. 7, a vehicle window was broken.

A report of the Nov. 7 incident was shared by JN Desjarlais, along with her own warning, on Facebook. In the post, Desjarlais explains she had returned from a run to the parking lot where she found the vehicle next to hers had its window smashed out and pry marks on the side.

“I know other mischief and attempted theft has occurred in this parking lot lately, so please be careful and let’s watch out for each other and report any suspicious activity,” commented Desjarlais.

The trail alliance notice included a reminder to keep valuables out of sight and, echoing Desjarlais, to report any suspicious activity.

