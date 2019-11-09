Thick fog between Merritt and Kamloops

Drive BC is warning travellers between Merritt and Kamloops of poor driving conditions due to thick fog.
If you're travelling between #Merritt and #Kamloops use caution, dense fog is present. Take a look below at the footage shared by @ashwadhwani. Please turn your lights on, slow down and increase your following distance! #ShiftIntoWinter https://t.co/tq87ziZI5k
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 9, 2019
Video of the poor visibility on the highway was posted shortly after 3 p.m. Drive BC advises drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and ensure that their lights are turned on.
