Thick fog between Merritt and Kamloops

Drive BC warns drivers to use caution at times of poor visibility

Drive BC is warning travellers between Merritt and Kamloops of poor driving conditions due to thick fog.

If you're travelling between #Merritt and #Kamloops use caution, dense fog is present. Take a look below at the footage shared by @ashwadhwani. Please turn your lights on, slow down and increase your following distance! #ShiftIntoWinter https://t.co/tq87ziZI5k — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 9, 2019

Video of the poor visibility on the highway was posted shortly after 3 p.m. Drive BC advises drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and ensure that their lights are turned on.

READ MORE: Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.