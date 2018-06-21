A telephone scam involving people impersonating Canada Revenue Agency staff is getting aggressive in the Shuswap. (Black Press file photo)

Thief posing as Revenue Canada staff gets iTune cards

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in cards

Fraudsters pretending to be from the Canada Revenue Agency are getting bolder.

Chase RCMP received a report from a victim who received a phone call from a person claiming to be with the agency. The suspect told the victim they owed federal taxes and threatened the victim with arrest should they not pay the taxes immediately.

The suspect directed the victim to purchase iTunes cards to pay for their overdue taxes. After purchasing approximately $3,000 in iTunes cards, the victim gave the card information to the suspect, allowing the suspect to obtain the full value of the card.

Related: Bank employees save Penticton woman $6k from CRA scam

Cpl. Scott Linklater of the Chase RCMP says that due to technology allowing false phone numbers to be shown on call display, and because suspects are mostly from overseas countries, there is little officers can do to recover the lost money.

He says Chase RCMP have received several similar reports of the Canada Revenue Agency fraud over the past several weeks. Police remind the public that the agency does not take iTunes cards for payment and police do not arrest people for overdue taxes.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

Just Posted

Mountain biking draws increasing number of tourists to B.C.

Study shows numbers are up, way up, for bike-related visits to the province

Thief posing as Revenue Canada staff gets iTune cards

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in cards

Salmon Arm multi-family development gets nod

Councillors send proposal for 97-unit multi-family development to first and second reading.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Possible rainfall rates of up to 25 milimetres in one hour.

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

VIDEO: First day of summer celebrated with solstice celebration

June 21 marks the first day of summer

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

Disney production filming at Government House on Vancouver Island

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Victoria mansion

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Most Read